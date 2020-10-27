SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man who died after his car careened 150 feet off a cliff in unincorporated Santa Clara County on Friday has been identified by authorities.
The driver was identified as 58-year-old Felton resident Christopher Chambers, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Friday on northbound state Highway 17 just north of Hebard Road in the Lexington Hills community, the California Highway Patrol said.
Chambers’ car fell about 150 feet from the roadway, according to the CHP.
The crash impacted northbound traffic on Highway 17 as authorities shut down lanes to investigate the incident.
