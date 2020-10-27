OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting victim was discovered late Monday night in a vehicle that crashed along MacArthur Blvd. — the 81st person to lose their life to deadly violence so far this year on Oakland streets.

Investigators said a second victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries also linked to the incident.

Oakland police responded around 10:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 8900 block of MacArthur Blvd. and upon arrival discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The victim — identified as an Antioch man — was declared dead at the scene.

A second unidentified man showed up a short time later at a local hospital for treatment of injuries linked to the shooting. He was listed in stable condition.

MacArthur Blvd. was blocked overnight while police investigated the incident. Evidence markers littered the street. No other details have been released.

No suspect information was immediately available in connection with the shooting, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

There has been a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets so far this year. Police street patrols recently were beefed up in trouble spots in an effort to quell the outbreak.

Last week, Oakland detectives announced the arrests of suspects in four recent homicides and another dating back to 2018.

At a news conference, Oakland police announced the following arrests:

Carlton Coleman was arrested for the homicide in the 1400 block of 89th Avenue on October 15, 2020.

Hassan Dbouk was arrested for the double homicide that occurred in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue on October 14, 2020.

Dominic Glover and Gregory Ignacio were arrested for one homicide that took place on September 28, 2020, in the 1700 block of Church Street.

David Martin was arrested for the homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of 28th Avenue in November of 2018.

At the time 80 people had died in violent crimes on Oakland streets. Homicide investigators have solved 29 of those cases and 16 additional homicides from previous years.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Oakland Police Department. I continue to support them as they work to keep our community safe,” said Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid.

Also at the news conference, Oakland police displayed more than a dozen recently recovered firearms. Many of the weapons were used in crimes and were illegally obtained by those individuals arrested. Among the weapons were some that had been modified and equipped with high capacity magazines.

“These are weapons of war!,” said Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong. “These are weapons that should not be in anyone’s community, yet we see them being used in East Oakland.”

So far this year, Oakland police have recovered more than 1000 firearms, up nearly 40% over the same time last year.