VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo released surveillance photos in hopes they may lead to the arrest of a suspect who walked into a store, grabbed cash and fled on foot.
It happened at about 4:30 p.m., on October 19.
Witnesses said the male suspect was 6 feet tall 140 pounds, wore a pony tail and had an injured left arm or hand.
Anyone with information should contact Vallejo Police Officer Hans Williams at Hans.Williams@cityofvallejo.net or (707) 648-4524.
