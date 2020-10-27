KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo released surveillance photos in hopes they may lead to the arrest of a suspect who walked into a store, grabbed cash and fled on foot.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m., on October 19.

Witnesses said the male suspect was 6 feet tall 140 pounds, wore a pony tail and had an injured left arm or hand.

Anyone with information should contact Vallejo Police Officer Hans Williams at Hans.Williams@cityofvallejo.net or (707) 648-4524.

