SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with Pacific Gas and Electric on Tuesday afternoon said the weather “all clear” had been given for all areas under the widespread Public Safety Power Shutoff and power restoration efforts were underway.

Continuing high winds and dynamic weather conditions in the remaining impacted areas delayed the weather “all clear” notification until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

PG&E said that as of Tuesday morning, crews had restored power to more than 228,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the PSPS event that started Sunday morning due to forecast high winds and increased fire danger.

220k+ Customers Restored by Tuesday Morning – Weather “All Clear” Issued for All Areas – Aerial, Vehicle and On-The-Ground Patrols Confirm at Least 36 Instances of Damage or Hazards to Electric Equipment So Far https://t.co/25YJcebILF pic.twitter.com/k4a4NnZw3q — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 27, 2020

Crews began restoring power to customers where no damage or hazards to electrical equipment were found during inspections that started Monday morning in some areas where winds had already died down.

As of Tuesday afternoon, aerial, vehicle and on-the-ground PG&E patrols confirmed at least 36 instances of damage or hazards to electric equipment including downed lines and vegetation on power lines that could have caused

wildfire ignitions if PG&E had not de-energized power lines.

In areas where equipment was damaged by the severe wind event, crews worked to make the repairs and restore those customers as quickly as possible.

The remaining customers in the area where the final all clear was given Tuesday afternoon are expected to have power back on by late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

More information on the current PSPS event including a map of the ongoing outage area are available on the PG&E PSPS website.