ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery on Monday.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety told KPIX 5 that the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 5 Padre Parkway Suite C around 9:50 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. He was last seen walking east through the bank’s parking lot.
Police did not disclose how much money was taken.
Surveillance photo of man suspected in a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Rohnert Park on October 26, 2020. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a thin build, scruffy facial hair and blue eyes, standing about 6’0″ tall. He was wearing jeans, a two toned jacket, a grey cap with black sunglasses resting on the bill, along with a mask.
As of Tuesday morning, police said there are still no leads in the case. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.
Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetips@rpcity.org or by contacting 707-584-2677.
Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect.
