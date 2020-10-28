SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old man ended up in a hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mariposa Street.
The man was shot after an argument and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.
The suspect in the shooting, described as a 27-year-old man, has not been arrested and police did not release any other description of him.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
