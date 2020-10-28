ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A Modesto man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in rural Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. north of Andrade Road in the community of Sunol, killing 20-year-old Alexis Ponce Garibay.

Ponce Garibay drifted on his 2006 Suzuki into a construction zone and hit the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck parked between the northbound and southbound lanes, CHP officials said.

The truck belonged to a construction crew working in the area.

Ponce Garibay was ejected from his bike. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to CHP officials.

Witnesses told the CHP that Ponce Garibay did not try to avoid the truck before hitting it. He was wearing a helmet, CHP officials said.

Any other witnesses to the collision are asked to call the Dublin office of the CHP at (925) 828-0466.

