OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was shot early Wednesday morning in East Oakland in a continuation of recent gun violence plaguing the city.
Officers responded to ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activity at 5:32 a.m. in the 4000 block of International Boulevard, but the victim was located about two miles away in the 2000 block of Church Street, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital but the person’s condition was unknown.
There has been a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets so far this year. Police street patrols recently were beefed up in trouble spots in an effort to quell the outbreak.
Last week, Oakland detectives announced the arrests of suspects in four recent homicides and another dating back to 2018. So far in 2020, 80 people have died in violent crimes on Oakland streets, compared to 58 at this time last year. Homicide investigators have solved 29 of those cases and 16 additional homicides from previous years.
So far this year, Oakland police have recovered more than 1,000 firearms, up nearly 40% over the same time last year.
