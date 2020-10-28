KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a parked car in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police.

The crash was reported at 7:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of Franklin Street.

The motorcyclist, identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as 30-year-old Nagran Alawag, hit a parked vehicle and was
ejected from the bike, police said.

Alawag, a San Francisco resident, was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

No other details about the crash were immediately available from police.

