The motorcyclist, identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as 30-year-old Nagran Alawag, hit a parked vehicle and was
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a parked car in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police.
The crash was reported at 7:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of Franklin Street.
ejected from the bike, police said.
Alawag, a San Francisco resident, was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.
No other details about the crash were immediately available from police.
