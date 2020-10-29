FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Fremont for breaking into three homes in the same area, police announced Thursday.

Fremont police said officers responded on Monday to a report of a burglary on the 3700 block of Union St. The resident reported seeing someone coming into the home through a window, prompting the resident to yell at the intruder, who then fled.

Multiple officers responded and began a search for the suspect in the neighborhood and a patrol officer detained a person matching the description given by the victim at Union St. and Lee St., police said.

The person was brought back to the scene and the victim positively identified him as the suspect. He was identified as 19-year-old Julian Dupes of Fremont.

During the investigation, another neighborhood resident reported that Dupes had broken into a backyard shed, police said, and a search of Dupes turned up a large bowie knife, a hammer and other stolen property from the shed.

A check of neighboring homes found a third location where Dupes had broken into and urinated on the floor, police said.

Dupes was booked at Santa Rita Jail on three counts of burglary and two counts of possession of stolen property. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Hayward police for possession of a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm.

Dupes was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.