MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected in a strong-arm robbery at a pharmacy in Millbrae on Wednesday.
Deputies were called to the Walgreens located at 615 Broadway around 1:40 p.m. Authorities said the suspect asked an employee to look at a new cellphone that was behind a locked cabinet. When the phone was taken out, he grabbed the device from the employee’s hand and ran out of the store.
The employee described the suspect to employees as a male in his 30s, wearing a dark blue hoodie and carrying a Halloween trick or treat bag.
During a search, police found a man matching the suspect description, 39-year-old Troy Irvin, several blocks away on the 100 block of El Camino Real. Irvin was identified as the suspect by several witnesses and surveillance video confirmed the events, deputies said.
Irvin was booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of felony robbery on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear when Irvin would appear in court on the charges.
