OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police are investigating a homicide after a male shooting victim was found dead on Grizzly Peak Boulevard Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Oakland police said that around 9:10 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of a body found at a turnout on the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oakland homicide investigators were called to the scene and began the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The fatal shooting is the latest homicide being investigated by the Oakland Police Department.

There has been a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets so far this year. Police street patrols recently were beefed up in trouble spots in an effort to quell the outbreak.

Last week, Oakland detectives announced the arrests of suspects in four recent homicides and another dating back to 2018. So far in 2020, 80 people have died in violent crimes on Oakland streets, compared to 58 at this time last year. Homicide investigators have solved 29 of those cases and 16 additional homicides from previous years.

So far this year, Oakland police have recovered more than 1,000 firearms, up nearly 40% over the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.