SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting near the UCSF Mission Bay campus Wednesday afternoon injured a 26-year-old man and set off a San Francisco Police investigation.
The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard North.
The attacker opened fire at the victim from a SUV, striking him, then drove away. No detailed descriptions of the suspect or vehicle were immediately available from police.
The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.