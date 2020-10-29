SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department dispatched several units to a vault fire alongside northbound Highway 101 at Tully Road Thursday evening, according to authorities.
The official San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 6 p.m.
Multiple units are on scene of a vault fire alongside northbound Highway 101 at Tully Rd. The westbound Tully Rd on-ramp to north 101 is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/TibCyWrstS
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 30, 2020
Fire officials said the westbound Tully Road on-ramp to north Highway 101 was closed until further notice.
The fire department said it has requested assistance from Caltrans and PG&E for assistance in determining the path of the underground travel ways and securing the source of any utility lines.
SJFD has requested @CaltransHQ and @PGE4Me for assistance in determining the path of the underground travel ways, and securing the source of any utility lines. pic.twitter.com/Qsnl6kv7Us
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 30, 2020
