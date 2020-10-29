KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Fire Department dispatched several units to a vault fire alongside northbound Highway 101 at Tully Road Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The official San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

Fire officials said the westbound Tully Road on-ramp to north Highway 101 was closed until further notice.

The fire department said it has requested assistance from Caltrans and PG&E for assistance in determining the path of the underground travel ways and securing the source of any utility lines.

