SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A Solano County resident has tested positive for both COVID-19 and the flu, marking the county’s first case of co-infection, health officials announced Thursday.

Solano Public Health said the person is a resident of the county who is under 65. No additional details about the case were immediately available.

“With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas, said in a statement.

“Symptoms of the flu can be like early symptoms of COVID-19, meaning people with flu symptoms may require a COVID-19 test and need to stay home from work and isolate while awaiting their results,” Matyas went on to say. “It is also important to note that flu is not COVID-19, which is caused by a different virus, and that the flu is not the same as the common cold, which is also caused by different viruses.”

The announcement comes as Solano County faces rising COVID-19 infection rates and the possibility of moving back into the most-restrictive Purple Tier on the state’s reopening plan.

On Tuesday, Matyas told the county’s Board of Supervisors that the county is reporting about 40 cases per day in the past two weeks, up from 26 to 28 cases per day. The health officer also pointed to some residents not taking the virus seriously enough, along with some large indoor events being held in the county.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials have been warning about a so-called “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the flu that could overwhelm hospitals in the coming months.

Matyas urged all people six months and older to receive flu shots, along with continuing to follow health guidelines such as hand washing, wearing a face covering and social distancing in public, along with staying home when feeling sick.

Health officials also reminded that anyone in the county can get free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms. Anyone interested in getting a test can sign up at www.Lhi.Care/CovidTesting or by calling 888-634-1123.