SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail found unresponsive in her cell has died while her cellmate was taken to a hospital for an undisclosed condition, authorities said.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said jail personnel requested an ambulance at 4:28 a.m. Thursday for an inmate who was having a medical emergency at the county’s Main Adult Detention Facility at 2777 Ventura Ave. Minutes later a second ambulance was requested for her cellmate who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies and fire personnel gave medical aid to the unresponsive inmate, but she was pronounced dead. The second inmate was hospitalized
There was no immediate word from the sheriff’s office on the nature of the medical emergency or what caused the inmate’s death.
The Napa County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the coroner’s duties, including an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.
The identities of the inmates was not released.
You must log in to post a comment.