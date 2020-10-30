SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A set of twins who were conjoined at the head are recovering after a marathon 24-hour separation surgery at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
“From the pregnancy it’s always like waiting, waiting for something and the big wait for separation was, you know, and this is finally over and it’s just exciting,” said mom Liliya Bachinskiy.
Abigail and Micaela Bachinskiy were born nine months ago connected at the head – a condition so rare that it happens in only about one in every 2.5 million births, UC Davis officials say.
The twins’ mother, North Highlands resident Liliya Bachinskiy, learned the pair would be conjoined when she was just 11 weeks pregnant. That’s when she was referred to the UC Davis Fetal Care and Treatment Center to help plan for their delivery.
