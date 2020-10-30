SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Airbnb is looking to avoid unauthorized Halloween parties by banning one-night rentals Friday and on Halloween night throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Airbnb guests with reservations of at least two nights this weekend are being required to affirm their understanding that they may be removed from Airbnb and subject to legal action if they violate the company’s rule on parties.

In August, the San Francisco-based online home-sharing firm announced a global ban on all parties and events at its listings and limited gatherings to no more than 16 people in an effort to help stem COVID-19 transmissions. The company has also issued guidelines against groups creating a nuisance or disturbing the surrounding neighborhood.

That same month, Airbnb took legal action against a guest who held an unauthorized party in Sacramento County where three people were shot. Earlier this month, Airbnb also sued the organizer of a party held at a Glendora mansion this summer that attracted about 700 people, despite concerns by health officials that such events could be spreading grounds for COVID-19.

Airbnb has been working to clean up its reputation and comply with coronavirus-related limits on gatherings, adding to a crackdown on such houses following a deadly mass shooting at an Orinda rental last Halloween, taking multiple steps to crack down on parties.

People who have previously booked a one-night listing will have their booking canceled and guests will be reimbursed, and hosts who have confirmed bookings of one night only this weekend will still receive payment, Airbnb said.

Airbnb is also restricting last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews and will have additional personnel on call this weekend to respond to any issues raised by neighbors.