FREMONT (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a stranded boat in a marsh near Fremont Wednesday night.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew out of San Francisco responded around 7:15 p.m. after being notified by the California Highway Patrol there
were people stranded in the marsh.
The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the stranded vessel around 8 p.m.
Two adults and one child were stranded in the marsh.
The Coast Guard crew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the people into helicopter.
The three people were then taken to San Francisco International Airport.
There were no reported injuries in the incident.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.