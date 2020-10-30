OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two more victims have died in the last 24 hours in cases now under investigation by Oakland police homicide investigators.

And overnight, two others were wounded in a double shooting. All this came as the city was battling a surge in deadly violence over the last several months that have left at least 84 victims dead.

On Thursday, Oakland police officers responded to the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard at about 9:10 a.m. on a report of a body found.

Upon arrival officers discovered a male adult suffering from a traumatic condition. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and began the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Then at 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 13th Avenue on a report of a deceased person who was in a parked vehicle. Responding officers located an adult male in a state of decomposition. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A homicide callout was initiated, and the investigators responded to begin the follow-up investigation.

There has been a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets so far this year. Police street patrols recently were beefed up in trouble spots in an effort to quell the outbreak.

Last week, Oakland detectives announced the arrests of suspects in four recent homicides and another dating back to 2018. So far in 2020, 84 people have died in violent crimes on Oakland streets, compared to 58 at this time last year. Homicide investigators have solved 29 of those cases and 16 additional homicides from previous years.

So far this year, Oakland police have recovered more than 1,000 firearms, up nearly 40% over the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.