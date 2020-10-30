HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man suspected of starting a 2-acre grass fire after building a large peace sign near Maverick’s Beach was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Moss Beach resident John Ivazes was found lying on the ground near the blaze when Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded about 1:45 p.m.
Witnesses saw Ivazes earlier in the day constructing a peace sign out of pampas grass on the side of a hill near the Maverick’s Beach access trail, the sheriff’s office said.
Ivazes admitted igniting the fire, and witnesses told authorities that they saw him set the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported and the fire didn’t threaten any buildings.
Authorities booked Ivazes into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of arson, with bail set at $10,000.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (650) 363-4911. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
