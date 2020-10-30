MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Mill Valley after wrecking a large recreational vehicle and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest, police said Friday.

Mill Valley police said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of an RV crash and found the driver had failed to navigate a turn in the roadway, ending up partially off the roadway and leaning against a fence. The RV had sustained major damage from the crash along with a series of other collisions; witnesses had reported to police dispatchers they believe the driver was under the influence.

At the scene, officers made contact with the male adult driver and a juvenile passenger. While the passenger came out of the vehicle, the driver refused to come out or comply with officers’ requests.

Officers spent some time attempting to calm down the driver with de-escalation techniques and persuading him to exit the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, police said. Ultimately, he was removed from the vehicle by force as he actively resisted arrest, police said.

The driver was identified as 57-year-old James Barnes of Mill Valley. He was booked into Marin County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported in the collisions and there was only minor property damage found.

Anyone with additional information about the crime was asked to call Mill Valley police at (415) 389-4100 or (415) 721-4547.