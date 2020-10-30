FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police searched for woman Friday wanted for a series of retail thefts, the latest at a CVS, after she fled from police during an enforcement stop.

Officers said 27-year-old Tiara Hewitt of San Francisco is wanted on a grand theft warrant following the theft of $1,700 from the CVS store on Driscoll Rd. on Oct. 19.

At the time of the theft, Hewitt was also wanted for theft by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Police say she had already been arrested in Roseville for theft back in September, and a vehicle associated with Hewitt was identified in two thefts in Fremont in August and September – one of them at the same CVS store, police said.

On Tuesday, another vehicle that was used in the Oct. 19-CVS robbery was spotted by Hayward police and officers attempted an enforcement stop. The male driver instead tried to ram a Hayward police patrol vehicle and both the driver and female passenger fled on foot, police said.

Officers did not locate the woman but they did catch the driver a short distance away; he was identified as 31-year-old Demarco Ransom. A search of the car turned up a loaded firearm and paperwork for Hewitt in the passenger side compartment.

Ransom was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail on outstanding warrants as well as new charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, illegal possession of a concealed/unregistered firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Ransom’s bail was set at $200,000. Ransom posted bail and released from custody on Wednesday. His court date was set for Jan. 4.

Fremont police said Ransom has extensive criminal history including prior arrests for multiple robberies, multiple firearms possession, multiple burglaries and thefts, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, felony evading, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, resisting arrest, parole violations, and probation violations.

Anyone with information on Tiara Hewitt’s location was urged to contact Det. Omeed Zargham at 510-790-6900 or ozargham@fremont.gov.