DUBLIN (CBS SF/AP) — Months after actress Felicity Huffman served her sentence in the college admission scandal case at the federal prison in Dublin, ‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin walked through the same prison gates Friday to begin her two-month sentence for her role in the scandal.

Loughlin joins a litany of famous inmates that have been housed at the facility over the years including Patty Hearst, junk bond king Michael Milken, ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss, Sara Jane Moore and Elizabeth Henriquez, who is serving a prison term until 2021 for charges related to the same college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the Federal Correc in Dublin.

“The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds,” prosecutors said in a statement.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Under the Bureau of Prisons’ coronavirus protocols, Loughlin will be screened and tested for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Prosecutors said Giannulli didn’t report to prison with Loughlin on Friday.

Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The famous couple’s sentencing came three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Loughlin and Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were “legitimate donations” and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.

The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House” that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

As an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, Loughlin would have to don khaki clothing with her name and inmate number.

She’d have to make her bed by 6:30 a.m. — except on weekends and holidays, when inmates can sleep in and have their bed made by 10 a.m. — according to an inmate orientation handbook posted on the prison website.

But there are some comforts. For example, inmates at FCI Dublin can sunbathe on the weekends but they have to wear a shirt and shorts, the handbook says.

Inmates can watch the lobby television until 8:45 p.m. during the week, or until 11:45 p.m. on the weekends. Each month they are allowed to spend up to $320 at the commissary.