SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak was impacting traffic in San Francisco Outer Sunset District Friday morning.

The leak was reported at 38th Avenue and Lawton Street in a vault under the street, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post about 8:30 a.m.

No evacuations have been ordered, but traffic is being rerouted and delays should be expected.

