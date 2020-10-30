Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak was impacting traffic in San Francisco Outer Sunset District Friday morning.
The leak was reported at 38th Avenue and Lawton Street in a vault under the street, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post about 8:30 a.m.
No evacuations have been ordered, but traffic is being rerouted and delays should be expected.
GAS LEAK ENCLOSED IN A STREET VAULT 38TH AVE AND LAWTON– AT THIS TIME NO EVACUATIONS — EXPECT TRAFFIC RE-ROUTING AND DELAYS pic.twitter.com/1Kzl65habA
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 30, 2020
