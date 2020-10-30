SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo are actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning near the Hayward Park neighborhood, authorities said.
San Mateo police said the homicide happened at 9:40 a.m. Friday morning on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive not far from the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 92.
Homicide detectives have determined the incident was a targeted and isolated incident. Additional information will be provided as the homicide investigation develops, police said.
The department also encouraged the San Mateo community to utilize security cameras, noting that officers regularly canvass for surveillance. Residents can help by notifying the police department where cameras are located in their neighborhood or register their own camera at www.cityofsanmateo.org/Nest.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
