SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) – Here it comes again! Early Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time goes away and everyone needs to turn their clocks back one hour.

But wait, didn’t voters just pass a measure that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent? Yes, voters did pass Proposition 7 in 2018, but state lawmakers still needed to make it official.

“I pushed hard to move the bill out of the Assembly floor,” said Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose), who authored the measure. “But as you know, this bill had to go to the Senate floor and it was held up by the Senate Energy Committee.”

The measure was stalled in Sacramento and never saw the light of day. So, here we are going back to Pacific Standard Time.

Gwendolyn Soberay said her dogs don’t like the change.

“Screws up my dogs schedule,” Soberay told KPIX 5. “They are always off by an hour then because they have a schedule throughout the day when they go out, when we feed them, when we walk them.”

Dale Wilson said his horses get upset as well. “It takes them about two weeks to get used to it,” Wilson said.

Tim Eriksen owns the Clock Maker Clock Restoration shop in Novato and perhaps understands the time change like no other. “I make more money because people screw up their clocks at Daylight Saving Time,” Eriksen said.

Even if changes to Daylight Saving Time are approved by voters and by the California legislature, it must still be approved by the U.S. Congress.