BOLINAS (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted early Saturday morning in the coastal brush and woods near Bolinas, growing to over 2 acres before firefighters were able to halt its advance.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the area of the Bolinas Y (Bolinas Ridge) and crews from Marin County and the National Park Service from nearly Point Reyes National Seashore were quickly dispatched to fight the blaze.

Within an hour, firefighters were able to halt the blaze’s advance under favorable weather conditions. No evacuation orders or warnings were ever issued.

“Crews will remain at the scene for the day,” Marin County fire officials tweeted. “Fire is under investigation.”

