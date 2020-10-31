SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old man was dead and a young child hospitalized with injuries suffered in a ‘targeted shooting’ in San Mateo, authorities said.
San Mateo police said officers responded at 9:30 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive on a report of a shooting. The officers arrived and located a man and child wounded in the driveway of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the child was taken to a hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately known.
“A 30-year-old Polynesian man was murdered, and a young child was injured during a targeted shooting isolated to the address,” police said in a news release. “San Mateo Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help with security camera footage and additional witnesses.”
Investigators said the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark colored vehicle southbound South Delaware from Charles Lane near the U.S. Post Office at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
