OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A red-tagged building burned in a one-alarm fire Saturday morning near Kaiser Permanente Oakland.

The blaze at the building on 38th Street between Broadway and Manila Street, was reported at 8:50 a.m. and was under control at 9:40 a.m., a fire spokesman said.

Top: location of vacant bulding on 38th near Broadway. Bottom: Oakland firefighters mop up after a 1-alarm blaze Saturday

The vacant building was already red-tagged and no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

