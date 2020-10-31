Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A red-tagged building burned in a one-alarm fire Saturday morning near Kaiser Permanente Oakland.
The blaze at the building on 38th Street between Broadway and Manila Street, was reported at 8:50 a.m. and was under control at 9:40 a.m., a fire spokesman said.
The vacant building was already red-tagged and no injuries were reported in the blaze.
The cause is under investigation.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.