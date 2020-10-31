KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
UNION CITY (CBS SF) — The resident of a home that caught fire Saturday afternoon in Union City escaped safely and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:20 p.m. at the house in the 2200 block of Gem Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.

(Alameda Co. Fire Dept via Twitter)

When crews arrived, they encountered flames and smoke coming from the roof, a spokeswoman said.

The fire was contained about 1 p.m., Alameda County fire officials said on social media.

The cause is under investigation.

