UNION CITY (CBS SF) — The resident of a home that caught fire Saturday afternoon in Union City escaped safely and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported about 12:20 p.m. at the house in the 2200 block of Gem Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.
When crews arrived, they encountered flames and smoke coming from the roof, a spokeswoman said.
The fire was contained about 1 p.m., Alameda County fire officials said on social media.
The cause is under investigation.
At 12:23 pm ACFD crews were dispatched to a single family home in @UnionCityCA_Gov. A single occupant was identified and Engines 27, 29, 32, 33 and Rescue 24 extinguished the fire in 40 minutes. No injuries reported and the fire is under investigation. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/Zl89fxcqiD
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 31, 2020
