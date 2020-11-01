Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officers responding to a shooting call early Sunday discovered a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The 911 call just after midnight brought officers to the 400 block of N 13th Street, between E Empire and Washington Streets. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, and who was later pronounced dead, police tweeted.
Investigators canvased the neighborhood early Sunday for either witnesses or home surveillance video.
No other information was immediately available.
According to the police, this fatal shooting is the 37th homicide in San Jose this year.
