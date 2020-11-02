SALINAS (CBS SF) — Monterey County Health Department officials said Monday that two of three wolf hybrids that got loose in the San Benancio area last week have been found.
The animals escaped their enclosure and were reported to Monterey County Animal Services at about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Lucie Lane.
They were reported to be wolf hybrids, a cross between a domestic dog and wolf.
The county reported Monday morning that two of the three have been found and contained, but a female black wolf-dog hybrid remains missing.
Animal Services is working with the owner to locate the remaining animal, which they said is extremely timid and wary of people.
Residents in the area are recommended to keep all small pets, livestock and trash cans secured to not attract the animal. Anyone who sees
it is asked to call (831) 769-8856 during business hours or 911 after hours.
