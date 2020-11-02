SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A driver of a Honda Civic died late Monday morning in a head-on collision in unincorporated Sonoma County outside Santa Rosa, California Highway Patrol officials said.
CHP officers were dispatched at 11:48 a.m. to the collision on state Highway 12 near Merced Avenue.
According to preliminary information, the Honda was traveling east on Highway 12 while a Ford F-250 was heading west, CHP officials said.
The driver of the Honda apparently veered over the double-yellow lines in the road and into the path of the Ford before the vehicles collided, according to CHP officials.
The two occupants in the Ford were taken to a Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
The name of the person who died won’t be released until his family is told. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the CHP’s Santa Rosa office at (707) 588-1400.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.