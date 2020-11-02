SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Bay Area transit agencies and businesses are offering maps to local polling places and free or discounted rides for people who may need a hand on Election Day.

Marin Transit is offering free fare days through Election Day, November 3rd. This includes all local routes, supplemental routes, and the West Marin Stagecoach. However, demand response services including para-transit, Catch-A-Ride, Dial-A-Ride, and Connect will be exempt from the free fare option. For a transit schedule and a list of polling places in Marin County you can click here.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has created a voter map that lists 99 polling spots located near a VTA transit stop. You can access the map via their app, or on VTA’s website by clicking here.

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft are also offering free or discounted rides for voters. Lyft announced that they will give 50% off to riders who are headed out to vote or to a ballot drop box location, using the code 2020VOTE. The discount also applies on bikes and scooters where available.

Uber is featuring an in-app poll finder and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip or $14 for the round-trip. The discount also applies on bikes and scooters where available.

And if you get hungry while waiting in line, Uber Eats has partnered up with Pizza to the Polls to deliver snacks to people waiting in long lines at voting centers. This will be available in various locations across the country.