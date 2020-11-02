UKIAH (CBS SF) – The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that there would be additional patrols of polling sites on Election Day, amid concerns about potential violence in the wake of Tuesday’s vote.

“The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging individuals to express their right of choice/expression through their vote and to not engage in any non-peaceful behavior that could lead to acts of violence or civil disorder in our communities,” the agency said on Monday, the day before the election.

“It is the hope that these extra patrols will dissuade any acts of intimidation or violence in connection with voting activities,” the sheriff’s office went on to say.

According to the Mendocino County Registrar of Voters, there will be 18 polling locations open in the county on Election Day (.pdf), along with six official ballot drop boxes. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Across the Bay Area, law enforcement agencies are responding to the upcoming Election with increased staffing and greater coordination with other local officials. In San Francisco, discretionary days off for officers has been canceled on Election Day.

“At this time, the department has decided to cancel discretionary days off to ensure sufficient resources to respond to calls for service in all police districts as well as election-related calls,” San Francisco police spokesperson Tiffany Hang said last week.

Meanwhile, some Bay Area businesses have boarded up their storefronts over worries about violence and vandalism.