SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay on Monday afternoon announced a full closure of northbound US-101 in San Jose between the I-280/I-680 connector ramp and Alum Rock due to police activity.

CHP and Caltrans announced that the northbound lanes of 101 would be shut down between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CHP officers will be at the scene to guide and assist motorists.

The San Jose Police Department also tweeted about the freeway closure.

Northbound HWY 101 from Story Rd to Alum Rock Ave will be closed in San Jose from approximately 1:30-2:30pm. CHP is assisting us with the closure. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DPYwlgJ2r9 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 2, 2020

There was no information released regarding the nature of the police activity.

Traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-280 or northbound I-680, authorities said.

Drivers traveling from southbound I-280 to northbound 101 are advised to exit at 7th Street, 10th Street (11th Street) or McLaughlin Avenue before the closure.

Drivers traveling from southbound I-680 to northbound 101 are advised to exit at the Capitol Expressway, Jackson Avenue or King Road before the closure.

Drivers who would be getting onto northbound 101 on the eastbound or westbound Story Road on-ramps should use the Alum Rock (SR-130) on-ramp to get to northbound 101 as it is north of the closure.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays during the closure.