SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Coming off a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers Monday traded away injured linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, according to several news sources.

In return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the club reportedly will receive a conditional 5th-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. The move came as the clock was winding down on the NFL Trade deadline that comes on Tuesday.

49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. https://t.co/z3JjE6jiz9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Alexander, who inked a 4-year, $54 million deal with the Niners after playing for Tampa Bay in 2018, has an injury-filled run with the 49ers. Last season, he spent time on injured reserve and was activated in January during the 49ers drive to the Super Bowl.

This season, Alexander has been sidelined the last few weeks with a high ankle spread. In the five games he did play for the 49ers this season, he had 22 solo tackles, 8 assists, a sack, 3 tackles for a loss and a forced fumbled.

The trade comes with the 49ers at 4-4 during a season which has seen their roster decimated by injuries. Several defensive starters are out including star defensive end Nick Bosa and starting defensive tackle Solomon Thomas who have been lost for the year to ACL injuries and Dee Ford, who is still on the sidelines with a back/neck injury.

Just last week, the 49ers made a deal with the New York Jets to help bolster their injury-depleted defensive line. They acquired Jordan Willis and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four-year career with the Bengals and Jets, he has appeared in 43 games (two starts) and registered 52 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

He was waived by the Bengals on September 10, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the Jets the following day. This season with the Jets, he appeared in two games and registered one fumble recovery.