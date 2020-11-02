SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a season marred by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers were dealt two more serious blows Monday as both star tight end George Kittle and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have again been sidelined and will miss games.

Kittle left Sunday’s loss to the NFC West leading Seattle Seahawks with a foot injury. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was hopeful the injury wasn’t too severe, X-rays Monday reportedly have revealed his foot is broken and his season may be over.

More bad injury news for SF. At this point, it’s unclear if Kittle will be able to return this season. One of the game’s best regardless of position. https://t.co/Y6Sgn4nM9R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Garoppolo suffered a troublesome high ankle sprain in a win over the New York Jets earlier this year, was sidelined for a couple games and appears to have reinjured it against the Seahawks. He is definitely out for a Thursday night’s rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers and likely longer.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

At 4-4, the 49ers are seeing their hopes to return to the Super Bowl slowly slip away under a tidal wave of injuries to key players. Star defensive end Nick Bosa and starting defensive tackle Solomon Thomas have been lost for the year to ACL injuries and Dee Ford is still on the sidelines with a back/neck injury with not projected time to return.

Veteran defensive back Richard Sherman has been out several weeks with a leg injury while star running back Raheem Mostert is on injured reserve with a banged up knee along with emerging star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

With the NFL Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away, the team may have tipped their hand as to how they will approach the remainder of the season.

They traded away injured linebacker Kwon Alexander on Monday to the New Orleans Saints, according to several news sources.

In return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the club reportedly will receive a conditional 5th-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso, who grew up in the Bay Area.

49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. https://t.co/z3JjE6jiz9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Alexander, who inked a 4-year, $54 million deal with the Niners after playing for Tampa Bay in 2018, has an injury-filled run with the 49ers. Last season, he spent time on injured reserve and was activated in January during the 49ers drive to the Super Bowl.

This season, Alexander has been sidelined the last few weeks with a high ankle sprain. In the five games he did play for the 49ers this season, he had 22 solo tackles, 8 assists, a sack, 3 tackles for a loss and a forced fumbled.