SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A firefighter in San Francisco was critically injured Monday afternoon during a response to a fire in a high-rise building downtown, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a call regarding a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street in San Francisco’s Financial District, according to SFFD Lt. John Baxter, who spoke to the press about the incident at around 5:15 p.m.

SFFD FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIGHRISE FIRE RESONSE https://t.co/WpnpbvBLm4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

After the incident was resolved, Baxter said an SFMTA Muni bus drove through the incident area. At the same time, a firefighter was inadvertently struck by a hose line and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Baxter did not say if the Muni bus had somehow struck the hose or the vehicle the hose was attached to, causing a section of the hose to strike the firefighter.

The blow to the head rendered the firefighter unconscious and not breathing, Baxter said.

“This firefighter was transported by San Francisco firefighters to San Francisco General Hospital, where live-saving measures were in place,” Baxter said. “The firefighter is in critical condition.

The firefighter was identified as Matt Vann, a six-year veteran of the department who is stationed at SFFD Station Number One. His family has been notified.

An earlier tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department indicated that a pedestrian might have actually been struck by a Muni bus.