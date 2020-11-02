SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors have unveiled a new alternate uniform in a style that harkens back to the “We Believe” era.

The team said Monday its City Edition jerseys are inspired by the 2007 playoff team featuring Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson and Jason Richardson that became the first eight-seed to upset a top seed in the NBA playoffs, beating the Dallas Mavericks four games to two.

The jerseys are called “Oakland Forever” and will feature “Oakland” across the chest.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team's identity. "Oakland Forever," presented by Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland's basketball history. To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms.

“Oakland is and forever will be part of this franchise’s identity,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts in a prepared statement. “The Oakland Forever campaign, in partnership with Rakuten, will deepen our ties and impact in Oakland through a dedicated focus on community efforts, advancing educational equity, and providing safe access to health and wellness resources.”

The Warriors played their home games in Oakland beginning in 1972 and moved to the Chase Center in San Francisco last season. Previous alternate uniforms and logos featured “The Town” and a representation of the oak tree logo used by the City of Oakland.

The team has sought to reinforce its history with Oakland despite moving to the Chase Center. The team plans to unveil a new outdoor basketball court in Oakland in using the Oakland Forever theme. Previously, the Warriors announced their former practice facility at 1011 Broadway would be converted into a community and health center and would house a series of Oakland nonprofits.

The space was also to be used for Warriors youth basketball camps before the coronavirus pandemic hit.