SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area health officials are strongly recommending that people going away for the holidays quarantine for 14 days, upon their return.

The Bay Area was once a hot spot for the virus but now has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country.

A quarantine advisory could be issued as early as Thursday.

A spokesperson for Marin County Public Health said there is “no active effort to draft a health order or mandate quarantines.”

Meanwhile, health officials are urging people to stay local and keep gatherings small.

