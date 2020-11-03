Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area health officials are strongly recommending that people going away for the holidays quarantine for 14 days, upon their return.
The Bay Area was once a hot spot for the virus but now has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country.
A quarantine advisory could be issued as early as Thursday.
A spokesperson for Marin County Public Health said there is “no active effort to draft a health order or mandate quarantines.”
Meanwhile, health officials are urging people to stay local and keep gatherings small.
