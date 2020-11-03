SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas line ruptured by a construction crew in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury District late Tuesday morning triggered a shelter-in-place order, authorities said.
San Francisco fire officials said the leak was near the intersection of Waller and Ashbury streets. Residents living within one block of the intersection were told to shelter-in-place while utility crews responded to the scene.
Video from the scene showed that leak had taken place at a construction site.
San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said local residents were being alerted by uniformed city officials going door to door.
The shelter in place order and leak was capped around noon.
Fire crews were also at the scene.
GAS LEAK WITH SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER WALLER AND ASHBURY — SHELTER IN PLACE 1 BLOCK EACH DIRECTION FROM WALLER AND ASHBURY – THOSE AFFECTED BEING NOTIFIED DOOR TO DOOR BY UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVANTS AVOID ARE pic.twitter.com/VD2kibUKwJ
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020
