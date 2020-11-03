SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN) — Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of fast-food chains and delivery services are stepping up with comfort food deals to help you cope.

Are these deals little more than gimmicks to get you in the door (or app) to spend more money? Absolutely. But hey, everyone needs to eat. And the fast-food industry — a zero-loyalty business with razor-thin margins — relies on these short-term promotions to boost sales from time to time.

Here are some of the big chains offering deals or freebies on Election Day.

Boston Market

From 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide Tuesday, get one free slider. No purchase is necessary. The new sliders – including Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle and BBQ Meatloaf – are part of Boston Market’s new Late Night menu.

Burger King

Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.

Chili’s

Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili’s also is hosting a contest.

DoorDash

The on-demand delivery app will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Jersey Mike’s

The sandwich chain is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub

Krispy Kreme

Visitors get an “I Voted” sticker and a free glazed doughnut on Election Day. Apparently you don’t even have to prove you voted to get the sticker, but do the honest thing and go out and vote first.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9. So, technically you can keep the free carb train rolling all week.

P.F. Chang’s

If you’ve never ordered from P.F. Chang’s before, you’re in luck. The chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.

Shake Shack

Poll workers get a free sandwich including the Shackburger and the Chick’n Shack from Sunday through Election Day with proof of badge. The offer is only valid for “in-shack” ordering.

Wendy’s

Until November 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. It’s “classic” but also new: Wendy’s is promoting it as a crispier and juicier fried chicken than its predecessor.