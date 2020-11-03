SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the NFL Trading Deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived former second round pick Dante Pettis, who never fulfilled the potential on the professional level that he achieved as star receiver at the University of Washington.

They also waived defensive tackle Jullian Taylor, who has been on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List since September 5th. He was never able to recover from a torn ACL suffered last season and was waived after failing physical.

Both Pettis and Taylor were selected by the 49ers in the 2018 draft.

Pettis drew the ire of 49ers fans during Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks when he fumbled his first ever kickoff return.

It is difficult to imagine he will get another touch as a member of the #49ers. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2020

That should probably be Dante Pettis' last play in a 49ers uniform. — Kyle Maskson (@KyleAMadson) November 1, 2020

The former Huskies star never lived up to the draft day and had been the subject of trade speculation for the last few weeks. But appears the 49ers could not find a team willing to make a deal.

In 2018, Pettis played in 12 games, starting in 7 with 27 receptions and 5 touchdowns. He followed up with appearance in 11 games, starting four, with 11 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

The past pass Pettis caught for the 49ers came on Oct. 31, 2019. This season, he had tumbled well down the depth chart and played in just 5 games even with the injuries suffered by starting wide receiver Deebo Samuel.