MARIN CITY (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a Tuesday afternoon Marin City shooting that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, authorities said.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at around 1:47 p.m. that deputies had responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Drake Ave in Marin City.
Upon arrival, deputies from a male victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.
The area was cordoned off with crime tape and detectives were searching for evidence. The neighborhood was also being canvased for possible witnesses.
No information was released as to possible suspect or suspects or the motive behind the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at 415-479-2311.
You must log in to post a comment.