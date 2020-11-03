SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected of buying and selling stolen bicycles in an alleged theft-fencing operation, in San Francisco.

On Friday morning, police officers and investigators searched the home and storage unit of Israel Hernandez, located in the 100 block of Lorton Avenue, in Burlingame. They found 18 stolen bicycles and one stolen motor scooter, according to San Francisco Police.

In August, investigators zeroed in on 48-year-old Hernandez after undercover officers purchased four stolen bicycles, in San Francisco. The bicycles were returned to the owners.

According to police, many of the bicycles were stolen from residential garages in San Francisco.

Hernandez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on a warrant with receiving stolen property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing in San Francisco, San Jose and San Mateo County. They ask anyone with information to contact SFPD’s 24-Hour Tip Line at 415 575-4444.

Meanwhile, police advise owners to register their bicycles and lock them up even inside a secure location.