SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for a chemical assault on two officers at a protest on Saturday in United Nations Plaza.

The permitted free speech rally was met that Saturday afternoon by opposing demonstrators who began throwing bottles filled with caustic chemicals at rally participants and law enforcement, according to police reports.

The rally became so violent that police declared it a public safety hazard and shut it down. Several rally marchers sustained minor injuries and two officers were injured when they were assaulted with caustic chemicals.

The officers reported trouble breathing and felt burning in their lungs, throat and skin. The city Department of Health was called to the scene to conduct a chemical analysis of the liquid thrown by the protesters.

Police said several chemicals were found in the liquid. The reported effects of some of the chemicals include neurological harm, flammability, eye and skin irritation, headaches dizziness, nausea, vomiting and chemical burns. No result of the chemical test was provided by the city.

The injured officers were treated at the scene and released.

No arrests have been made and police did not provide any descriptions of the suspects. The incident remains an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.