WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The race for the White House has narrowed to hinge on a handful of crucial battleground states that remain too close to call, with President Trump exceeding expectations and appearing likely to capture several large swing states that Joe Biden had hoped would solidify his path to victory.
CBS News reports that millions of early votes remain outstanding, particularly in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, boosting Democrats’ hopes of overcoming deficits among voters who cast ballots on Election Day.
CBS News has projected the president to win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes, delivering him a significant victory in a state he unexpectedly captured four years ago. He also won Florida, driven by higher support among Hispanic voters and his Republican base, and Texas, where Democrats had hoped to make inroads with an electorate that is increasingly diverse.
