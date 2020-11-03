SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old suspect was in custody and drugs with a street value of $70,000 seized including more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine in a San Francisco drug bust, authorities announced Tuesday.
San Francisco police said Marc Avery Gersen was being held in county jail on multiple drug charges.
Gersen was arrested Thursday afternoon after narcotics officers served search warrants at locations in the 1500 block of Leavenworth St. and the 100 block of Otis St. as part of a crackdown on illegal drug trafficking.
During their searches, officers uncovered several bags of narcotics at each location including approximately 6,997.7 grams (15.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, 30.1 grams of ketamine, 5.4 grams of cocaine HCI, 10.5 grams of MDMA, 1 gallon of Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), 11 Adderall pills and 9 Morphine pills.
They also seize approximately $22,710 in cash.
While an arrest has been made, if you have any information related to this incident, we encourage you to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
